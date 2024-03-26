Nontraditional Risk Factors for Stroke Key for Younger Adults

TUESDAY, March 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For stroke, nontraditional risk factors are as important as traditional risk factors among young adults, according to a study published online March 26 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

Michelle H. Leppert, M.D., from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, and colleagues examined the contributions of traditional and nontraditional risk factors in the development of strokes among 2,618 young adults (aged 18 to 55 years) with index stroke events and 7,827 matched stroke-free controls.

The researchers found that in all age and sex groups, each additional traditional and nontraditional risk factor was associated with an increased risk of stroke. More strokes were associated with nontraditional than traditional risk factors among adults aged 18 to 34 years (population-attributable risk: 31.4 versus 25.3 percent for men; 42.7 versus 33.3 percent for women). With age, there was a decrease in the contribution of nontraditional risk factors (19.4 and 27.9 percent for men and women, respectively, aged 45 to 55 years), while the contribution of traditional risk factors peaked at age 35 to 44 years (32.8 and 39.7 percent for men and women, respectively). The most important traditional risk factor was hypertension, and its contribution increased with age (population attributable risk: 27.8 and 26.7 percent for men and women, respectively, aged 45 to 55 years). The most important nontraditional risk factor was migraine, and its contribution decreased with age (population attributable risk: 20.1 and 34.5 percent men for women, respectively, aged 18 to 35 years).

"These findings underscore the importance of also considering nontraditional risk factors in the etiologies of strokes, among young adults," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

