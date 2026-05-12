Cardiovascular Diseases

Novel Model Improves Risk Prediction for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Primary event model included LGE percentage, LV mass index, LV end-systolic volume index, history of heart failure, log(NT-proBNP)
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mri
Imaging Devices
Genetics
Heart Failure
Congenital Heart Disease
Risk Factors
Biomarkers
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