TUESDAY, May 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A novel model improves risk prediction for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), according to a study published online May 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Christopher M. Kramer, M.D., from the University of Virginia Health in Charlottesville, and colleagues combined prospectively collected clinical history, imaging, genetic, and biomarker data to improve risk prediction of adverse events among 2,750 patients with HCM from 44 sites in North America and Europe (2,698 patients with analyzable data). Patients underwent blood sampling for biomarkers and genotyping and contrast-enhanced cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and were followed for a mean of 6.9 years.The researchers found that left ventricular (LV) scar as a percentage of LV mass by late gadolinium enhancement (LGE percentage), LV mass index, LV end-systolic volume index (hazard ratios, 1.86, 1.09, and 1.28 per 10-uinit increase), history of heart failure at study entry (hazard ratio, 2.89), and log N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP; hazard ratio, 1.41) level per log unit were predictors included in the primary event model in 104 patients (C index, 0.77 for all). The primary composite event rate was substantially increased with an LGE percentage of the LV mass of 9 percent or higher. LGE percentage, LV mass index, LV ejection fraction, and log(NT-proBNP) were predictors of the secondary sudden cardiac death and ventricular arrhythmia risk factor model in 69 patients (C index, 0.76)."This study provides strong evidence for incorporating cardiac MRI and blood biomarkers into risk prediction for people with HCM," David Goff, M.D., Ph.D., acting director of the National Institutes of Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter