Obesity Has Increased Significantly in U.S. Adults and Youths Since 1999

WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity prevalence has risen substantially since 1999 and now affects more than 40 percent of U.S. adults and 20 percent of U.S. youths, according to a study published online July 6 in Circulation.Anum S. Minhas, M.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues used data from a median of 8,687 participants from each cycle of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between 1999 and 2023.The researchers found significant increases in the prevalence of obesity (30 to 41 percent), severe obesity (5 to 10 percent), and abdominal obesity (48 to 61 percent) among adults (aged 20 years and older). These increases were seen for all adult age groups; adults 40 to 59 years old had the highest prevalence of overall obesity at the end of the study period. Women had higher end-point prevalence estimates than men for severe obesity (13 versus 7 percent) and abdominal obesity (70 versus 51 percent). Across survey cycles, non-Hispanic Black adults consistently had the highest prevalence of obesity, severe obesity, and abdominal obesity versus other race and ethnicity groups. Similar trends were seen in youths (younger than 20 years), with increases in prevalence estimates of obesity (15 to 22 percent), severe obesity (1 to 3 percent), and abdominal obesity (21 to 27 percent) during the study period."We must increase the availability and use of individual and population-level initiatives to target the rising epidemic of obesity and support people with obesity," Minhas said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter