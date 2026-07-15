Cardiovascular Diseases

Obesity Has Increased Significantly in U.S. Adults and Youths Since 1999

More than 4 in 10 adults and 1 in 5 youths now have obesity
hamburger in obese child's hand
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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