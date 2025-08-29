Older Age, Lower Fitness Linked to Atrial Ectopic Burden

FRIDAY, Aug. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Age is a significant independent risk factor for atrial ectopic burden (AEB) and ventricular ectopic burden (VEB), according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025, held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 in Madrid.Amit Moses, M.D., from Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, and colleagues examined the association between aging and ectopy in a study involving 1,151 asymptomatic individuals without structural heart disease who underwent 24-hour Holter monitoring and exercise stress testing. Based on the median ectopy daily burden, participants were classified into high or low ectopy burden groups. In addition, those displaying complex arrhythmias were categorized as having high AEB or VEB.The final cohort included 1,010 individuals (mean age, 52 years). The researchers detected supraventricular tachycardia in 32 percent and atrial fibrillation in 4 percent; 6 percent had nonsustained ventricular tachycardia. Associations were seen for high AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness levels, hypertension, and reduced estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in a univariate analysis. Associations were seen for older age and reduced eGFR with high VEB. In a multivariable analysis, older age and lower fitness levels were independent risk factors for high AEB (odds ratios, 1.08 and 1.52, respectively). Lower eGFR was weakly associated with high AEB and VEB (odds ratios, 0.98 and 0.98, respectively). Older age was an independent risk factor for VEB (odds ratio, 1.04)."We were particularly struck by the strength of the association between lower aerobic fitness levels and higher risk of frequent atrial ectopy and complex arrhythmias," Moses said in a statement. "This is further evidence that maintaining good physical fitness should be a priority for everyone."Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter