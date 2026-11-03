Cardiovascular Diseases

On-Duty Cardiac Deaths Elevated Among Firefighters

Cardiac death rate higher, especially among career firefighters, although overall on-duty deaths declined
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Death
Heart Disease
Cardiovascular