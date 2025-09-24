Only 36.4 Percent of U.S. Adults Had No CVD Risk Factors in Recent Years

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- During August 2021 to August 2023, only 36.4 percent of U.S. adults had no cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors, according to a September data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.Catharine A. Couch, Ph.D., R.D., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Baltimore, and colleagues presented prevalence estimates for none, one, or two or more CVD risk factors (uncontrolled high blood pressure, uncontrolled high blood lipids, uncontrolled high mean blood glucose, and high body mass index) in U.S. adults from August 2021 to August 2023.The researchers found that 36.4, 34.9, and 28.7 percent of U.S. adults had no, one, and two or more CVD risk factors, respectively. More men than women had two or more CVD risk factors (31.7 versus 25.8 percent). With age, there was a decrease in the percentage of adults with no CVD risk factors, while a higher percentage of older adults had one or two or more CVD risk factors. Those with family income 350 percent or more of the federal poverty level had the highest percentage of adults with no CVD risk factors and the lowest percentage with two or more CVD risk factors. The percentage of adults with two or more CVD risk factors increased from 2013 to 2014 to August 2021 to August 2023."Continued monitoring of the prevalence of CVD risk factors will provide information on the cardiovascular health of adults in the United States," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter