Cardiovascular Diseases

Outcomes Similar for Drug-Coated Balloon, Drug-Eluting Stent in PCI for De Novo Coronary Disease

After excluding small-vessel-only trials, higher revascularization rates were seen with drug-coated balloon
percutaneous coronary intervention stent
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Journal
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Mortality
Stents
Cardiovascular
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