Phthalate Exposure Linked to Cardiovascular Disease in People With Chronic Kidney Disease

MONDAY, Oct. 20, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Phthalate exposure is associated with adverse effects on cardiovascular health in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Oct. 14 in Renal Failure.Gewenhan Chen, from Xiamen University in China, and colleagues used data from 2,227 participants in the U.S. National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2003 to 2018) to investigate the relationship between phthalate exposure and self-reported cardiovascular disease (CVD) among patients with CKD.The researchers reported that three models consistently demonstrated a positive association between phthalate mixtures and CVD in patients with CKD. A network toxicology analysis showed that the genes PPARG, CASP9, and CTSS play important roles in mediating the pathogenic mechanisms linking phthalate exposure to both CKD and CVD."The pervasive presence of phthalates results in nearly unavoidable exposure in the general population, with CKD patients likely experiencing even higher levels due to their medical treatment environment," the authors write. "Therefore, even modest effect sizes observed in this study may have meaningful public health implications, particularly in highly vulnerable populations such as those with CKD."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).