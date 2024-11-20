Prevalence of High Total Cholesterol 11.3 Percent in U.S. Adults

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 20, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The prevalence of high total cholesterol was 11.3 percent among U.S. adults in August 2021 to August 2023, according to a November data brief published by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Margaret D. Carroll, M.S.P.H., from the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues presented the prevalence of high total cholesterol and low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) by sex and age group for adults aged 20 years and older using data from the 2021 to 2023 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.

The researchers found that the prevalence of high total cholesterol was 11.3 percent in adults during August 2021 to August 2023, with no significant difference between men and women (10.6 and 11.9 percent). The prevalence of low HDL-C was 13.8 percent for adults and was higher in men than women (21.5 versus 6.6 percent) and decreased with age. The prevalence of high total cholesterol decreased from 1999-2000 to 2013-2014, with no significant change thereafter. The prevalence of low HDL-C decreased from 2007-2008 to August 2021-August 2023.

"The prevalence of high total cholesterol was higher in men ages 40 to 59 than in men ages 20 to 39 and 60 and older, and higher in women ages 40 to 59 and 60 and older than in women ages 20 to 39," the authors write.

