Cardiovascular Diseases

Prevalence of Methamphetamine Acute Coronary Syndrome Is 14.8 Percent

Patients with methamphetamine-associated ACS are generally younger men, more often have nonobstructive coronary diseases
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Coronary Artery Disease
Mortality
Methamphetamine
Social Determinants of Health
Age
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