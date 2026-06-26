Cardiovascular Diseases

Prevalence of Right Ventricular Dysfunction ~40 Percent in HFpEF

Occurrence of right ventricular dysfunction independently predicted by echocardiographic measures, including RV-FWS, TAPSE
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Failure
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