Prevention Strategies Developed for Cardiovascular Manifestations of COVID

FRIDAY, Sept. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Prevention strategies for cardiovascular manifestations of acute and long COVID are discussed in a report published online Sept. 18 in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.Noting that COVID-19 can trigger and exacerbate cardiovascular complications, Vassilios S. Vassiliou, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from the University of East Anglia and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in the United Kingdom, and colleagues provided a comprehensive overview of cardiovascular prevention strategies across all stages of COVID-19.The authors noted that recommendations focused on preventing and managing cardiovascular manifestations in patients with acute or prior COVID-19, implementing targeted cardiovascular rehabilitation, and introduction of interventions to mitigate long COVID severity. In terms of preventing and managing cardiovascular manifestations, early patient education post-COVID-19 can encourage reporting of relevant symptoms, and awareness and prompt management of modifiable risk factors is crucial, the authors note; vaccination and booster doses should be encouraged, especially for those at high risk. Cardiac rehabilitation is advised for all patients with cardiovascular complications post-COVID, with multidisciplinary care advised to optimize recovery during cardiac rehabilitation, and tailored exercise programs are advised to facilitate improvement in exercise capacity. Management strategies for long COVID should include personalized rehabilitation programs; screening high-risk individuals is important for detecting conditions including myocarditis, heart failure, and arrhythmias. To address the diverse cardiovascular manifestations effectively, close follow-up and personalized care are integral."We need to ensure patients have equitable access to rehabilitation services, support primary prevention through vaccination and lifestyle programs, and fund research into long COVID and cardiovascular outcomes," Vassiliou said in a statement. "Health systems must be prepared for the ongoing burden, not just the acute infection."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter