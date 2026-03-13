Cardiovascular Diseases

Prior Authorization Leads to Decreases, Delays in Filling Heart Failure Medications

Requirement for prior authorization more common for patients identifying as Black, Hispanic and with non-Medicare insurance
Happy senior couple buying prescription medicine in pharmacy.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Heart Failure
Prior Authorization

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