Cardiovascular Diseases

Pulse Oximetry-Based Scoring May Miss Sleep Apnea Events in Black Patients

Oxygen-based scoring identified roughly 20 percent fewer airflow-defined breathing events in Black versus White participants
pulse oximeters
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Race
Diagnosis
Heart Disease
Sleep Apnea
Oxygen