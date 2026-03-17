Cardiovascular Diseases

Risk-Guided Treatment Criteria Alters Eligibility for Stage I HTN Treatment

11.4 percent of adults aged 65 to 79 years with stage 1 hypertension would not be eligible under 2025 criteria
Blood pressure screening
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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High Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs

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