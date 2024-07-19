Sleep Apnea Increases Risk for Cardiovascular Risk Factors and Events

FRIDAY, July 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) in adults, even those younger than 40 years, according to a study published online June 6 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Chance Strenth, Ph.D., from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, and colleagues assessed the prevalence of probable OSA and its relationship with cardiovascular risks and diseases. The analysis included data from 9,887 community-dwelling adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2013 to 2018).

The researchers found individuals with probable OSA had a significantly higher prevalence of health conditions, including hypertension (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR], 1.19), diabetes (aPR, 1.17), metabolic syndrome (aPR, 1.14), heart attack (aPR, 1.63), stroke (aPR, 1.41), and any CVD event (aPR, 1.36) when adjusting for relevant factors. Young adults (ages 20 to 40 years) with probable OSA had higher prevalence rates of any CVD events (aPR, 3.44), hypertension (aPR, 1.45), metabolic syndrome (aPR, 1.25), and angina (aPR, 10.39).

"While cross-sectional, [the study] emphasizes that health care providers should recognize OSA as significantly associated with CVDs and its precursor risks in young adults, stressing proactive care and screening to reduce CVD risk in this population," the authors write.

