Cardiovascular Diseases

Smartphone-Based Heart Rhythm Monitoring Reduces Same-Day Cancellations

Findings seen among patients with planned electrical cardioversion for atrial fibrillation
phone app digital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Atrial Fibrillation
Therapy & Procedures
Smartphone
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