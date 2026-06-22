Cardiovascular Diseases

Subtype-Specific CVD Associations Identified With Alzheimer Disease

Strongest and most consistent associations seen for hypotension; strong associations also seen for hypertension, cerebral infarction
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Heart Attack
Neurology
Alzheimer Disease
High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Genetics
Stroke
Cardiovascular
Hypotension
Vascular
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