Cardiovascular Diseases

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage, Fruit Juice Intake Linked to Hypertension Risk

Replacing one serving of SSB with milk, water, or whole fruit linked to lower risk of hypertension
sugar-sweetened beverages, soda
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Nutrition
High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Sugar
Food and Nutrition
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