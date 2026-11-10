Cardiovascular Diseases

TCT: Mechanical Thrombectomy Linked to Lower Mortality in Patients With Pulmonary Embolism

Lower 30-day, one-year, and two-year mortality seen in association with MT versus anticoagulation alone in intermediate-risk PE
lung pneumonia thoracic chest tuberculosis tb
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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