Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement Aids Tricuspid Regurgitation

TUESDAY, Nov. 5, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with symptomatic and severe or greater tricuspid regurgitation (TR), transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement (TTVR) plus optimal medical therapy (OMT) yields substantial improvement in symptoms, function, and quality of life, according to a study published online Oct. 30 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The research was published to coincide with the annual Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics conference, held from Oct. 27 to 30 in Washington, D.C.

Suzanne V. Arnold, M.D., from the Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute/University of Missouri-Kansas City, and colleagues performed an in-depth analysis of the health status of patients enrolled in the TRISCEND II pivotal trial. Patients with symptomatic and severe or greater TR were randomly assigned to TTVR with the EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system plus OMT or OMT alone (259 and 133 patients, respectively).

The researchers found that at each follow-up time point, significantly greater improvement in both disease-specific and general health status was seen for patients receiving TTVR + OMT. At each time point, the mean between-group differences in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire Overall Summary Score favored TTVR + OMT: 11.8, 20.8, and 17.8 points at 30 days, six months, and one year, respectively. Health status was improved by TTVR + OMT to a greater extent among patients with torrential or massive TR versus severe TR. At one year, 64.6 and 31.0 percent of those receiving TTVR + OMT and OMT alone, respectively, were alive and well.

"Further study is warranted to understand the long-term durability of these benefits as well as to identify the optimal patient population for this novel therapy," the authors write.

The study was funded by Edwards Lifesciences, the manufacturer of the EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system.

