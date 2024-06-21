Triglyceride-Glucose Index Independently Linked to All-Cause Mortality

FRIDAY, June 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The triglyceride-glucose (TyG) index is independently associated with all-cause mortality among patients with heart failure and chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online June 12 in ESC Heart Failure.

Yang Chen, from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, and colleagues examined the association of the TyG index with overall mortality in individuals concurrently experiencing heart failure and CKD. Individuals underwent quartile stratification based on the TyG index using the Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care IV (Version 2.2) repository. Data were included for a cohort of 1,537 heart failure and CKD patients.

The researchers found that elevated TyG levels were an independent risk factor for both in-hospital and one-year mortality. A rising, nonlinear association was seen between TyG levels and all-cause mortality. A statistically significant reduction in survival rates was demonstrated by Kaplan-Meier survival curves in the high versus low TyG index group.

"Empirical evidence suggests the TyG index as a powerful stratification tool for risk assessment and therapeutic management in these patients," the authors write. "Subsequent research is crucial to ascertain if optimized regulation of the TyG index can enhance prospective clinical outcomes."

