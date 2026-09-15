U.S. Adults May Not Understand Their Risk for Vascular Disease

TUESDAY, Sept. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Despite the high prevalence of vascular disease, few U.S. adults report having discussions about their vascular health, according to the results of a survey released by the Society for Vascular Surgery.The online survey included 1,000 U.S. adults and was conducted July 9 to 14, 2026, to understand adults' awareness and perceptions of vascular disease and vascular health.The survey revealed that nearly 7 in 10 respondents (69 percent) said they have never discussed vascular disease with a health care provider. Only half of participants said they would seek care immediately for lower-body issues like coldness or numbness in the legs (51 percent), which are associated with common vascular diseases. However, 73 percent said they would most likely get screened for peripheral artery disease if recommended by a doctor or if they learned it can increase their risk for heart attack or stroke (65 percent)."Vascular conditions affect nearly 70 percent of all Americans over the age of 65, a concerning number amid our growing baby boomer patient population," Linda Harris, M.D., president of the Society for Vascular Surgery, said in a statement. "These alarming statistics emphasize that the time has come to place greater importance on the current state of vascular health and what we can do to educate our communities."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter