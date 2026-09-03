Cardiovascular Diseases

Very Low-Carb Diet Shows Greater Cardiometabolic Benefits Than Other Diets

Findings compared with comparable weight loss achieved using a Mediterranean or very low-fat plant-forward diet
low-carb foods, healthy goods
Dreamstime
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Diabetes
Obesity
Weight Loss
Vegetarianism
Insulin
Mediterranean Diet
Vegan Diet
Low-Carbohydrate Diet
Glucose
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Cardiometabolic
Plasma
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