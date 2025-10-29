Viral Infections Linked to Increased Risk for Cardiovascular Disease

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 29, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Viral infections, including HIV and influenza, are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease (CHD) and stroke, according to a study published online Oct. 29 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.Kosuke Kawai, Sc.D., from the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies examining the association of viral infections with the risk for cardiovascular disease. Data were included from 155 studies.The researchers found a consistent association between HIV infection and an elevated risk for CHD and stroke (pooled adjusted risk ratios [RRs], 1.60 and 1.45). An association was also seen for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection with an increased risk for CHD and stroke (RRs, 1.74 and 1.69). Laboratory-confirmed influenza infection was associated with an increased risk for acute myocardial infarction (pooled incidence rate ratio, 4.01) and stroke during the first month (incidence rate ratio, 5.01) in self-controlled case series studies. Hepatitis C virus infection was associated with an elevated risk for CHD and stroke in cohort studies (RR, 1.27 and 1.23). Elevated risks for CHD and stroke were also seen in association with herpes zoster (RR, 1.12 and 1.18). The evidence to determine the effect of cytomegalovirus on cardiovascular disease was insufficient."Preventive measures against viral infections, including vaccination, may play an important role in decreasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Prevention is especially important for adults who already have cardiovascular disease or cardiovascular disease risk factors," Kawai said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter