Women, Black and Hispanic Adults Have Lower Angiography/PCI Use in NSTEMI

THURSDAY, May 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Disparities are evident in the interventional management of non-ST-segment elevated myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) and in STEMI incidence and mortality, according to two studies presented at the annual meeting of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions, held from May 2 to 4 in Long Beach, California.

Mandvi Pandey, M.D., from Texas Health Resources in Bedford, and colleagues conducted a retrospective analysis of National Inpatient Sample data from 2016 to 2020 for adults with type 1 NSTEMI. Participants underwent coronary angiography (CA) or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) for NSTEMI; gender and racial disparities were examined in interventional management for 2,153,124 NSTEMI patients. The researchers found that compared with men, women had significantly lower adjusted odds of undergoing CA/PCI (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.816); lower adjusted odds of undergoing CA/PCI were also seen for Black and Hispanic versus White patients (aORs, 0.746 and 0.831, respectively).

Fares Ghanem, M.D., from Southern Illinois University in Springfield, and colleagues examined demographic trends in U.S. STEMI hospitalizations using data from 3,426,898 eligible patients. The researchers found that from 2004 to 2020, there was a steady decrease in overall STEMI incidence from 98.7 to 49 per 100,000 inpatient hospitalizations per population, especially among older individuals. In small and medium-sized hospitals, STEMI incidence increased, while in large hospitals, it decreased. In the lower-income population, STEMI incidence and mortality were higher. Mortality declined for individuals older than 85 years and those aged 65 to 84 years, while a slight increase was seen for those aged 45 to 65 years.

"The disparities uncovered by our study emphasize there is a gap in care," Ghanem said in a statement. "We encourage clinicians to focus on providing equitable access to high-quality care through increased education and implementing targeted interventions for vulnerable populations."

