Work-Related Stress Linked to Lower Odds of Average, Optimal Heart Health

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Work-related stress is associated with lower odds of having average and optimal cardiovascular health (CVH), according to a study published online Nov. 6 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Oluseye Ogunmoroti, M.D., M.P.H., from the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the association between work-related stress and CVH in a multiethnic sample of adults free from cardiovascular disease at baseline. The cross-sectional analysis included 3,579 men and women aged 45 to 85 years from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. A self-administered questionnaire was used to assess work-related stress. The American Heart Association Life's Simple 7 metrics were used to measure CVH, with each metric contributing 0, 1, or 2 points if in the poor, intermediate, or ideal range, respectively.

The researchers found that 20 percent of participants reported work-related stress. Compared with those without work-related stress, participants with work-related stress had lower odds of having average and optimal CVH scores (adjusted odds ratios, 0.75 and 0.73, respectively) in fully-adjusted models.

"Our findings support the importance of workplace wellness programs designed to manage stress, promote CVH, and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease events," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

