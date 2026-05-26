Cardiovascular Diseases

Wrist-Derived Photoplethysmography Can Accurately ID Cardiac Arrest

In per-event analysis composed of 59 events, sensitivity for detection of cardiac arrest was 92 percent
fitness tracker wrist
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Medical Technology
Cardiac Arrest
Screening
Heart Pacemakers
Arrhythmia
Medical Devices
Ventricular Tachycardia
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