Child Health

2000 to 2022 Saw Rise in Hospital Resource Use for Children With Complex Chronic Conditions

Trends were mainly attributable to children with multiple complex chronic conditions
child in hospital bed
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Hospitals
Health Care Utilization

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com