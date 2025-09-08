2000 to 2023 Saw Rise in Pediatric Exposure to Medications, Supplements

MONDAY, Sept. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- From 2000 to 2023, the rate of exposure to medications, dietary supplements, and psychoactive substances increased among children aged 6 to 12 years, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in Pediatrics.Matthew J. Ruge, from The Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and colleagues analyzed data from the National Poison Data System for 2000 to 2023 to examine the characteristics and trends of exposures to medications, dietary supplements, and psychoactive substances among children aged 6 to 12 years.The researchers identified 1,541,565 primary substance exposures among 6- to 12-year-olds reported to U.S. poison centers from 2000 to 2023. Minimal medical consequences were seen in association with most exposures, but 3.5, 5.0, and 0.3 percent of children were medically admitted, experienced moderate effects, and had major effects, respectively. There were 95 deaths reported. Overall, 48.6 percent of exposures were accounted for by therapeutic errors. A total of 4.7 percent of exposures were associated with suspected self-harm or suicidal intent, but these accounted for 25.8 percent of exposures among 12-year-olds. Compared with those who had other reasons for exposure, patients with exposures associated with suspected self-harm or suicidal intent were more likely to be medically admitted or experience a serious medical outcome (RR, 14.32 and 8.04, respectively). From 2000 to 2023, the overall rate of exposure increased by 53.8 percent, and the exposure rate associated with suspected self-harm or suicidal intent increased by 311.2 percent."Our findings underscore the need for increased targeted research and interventions to prevent substance exposures among 6- to 12-year-olds," the authors writeAbstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter