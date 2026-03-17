2013 to 2023 Saw Rise in Obesity in U.S. Teens

TUESDAY, March 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescent obesity rates rose from 2013 to 2023, while weight loss attempts declined over time, according to a study published online March 11 in the Ochsner Journal.Jack Yang, from the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues examined trends in obesity, overweight, and attempted weight loss in a national sample of U.S. adolescents participating in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (2013 to 2023).The researchers found that over time, obesity rates increased from 13.7 to 15.9 percent, with the highest rates seen among Black and Hispanic/Latino adolescents and the lowest rate among Asian adolescents. The percentage of U.S. high school students with overweight simultaneously declined significantly, from 16.6 percent to 14.7 percent, with a more notable decrease seen among male versus female students. There was also a decline seen in the overall percentage of adolescents engaging in weight loss efforts (47.7 to 44.5 percent). Declines in weight loss attempts were most notable among 10th and 12th graders. While female high school students reported higher rates of weight loss attempts than males, their attempts declined, too."While more research is needed, these data have implications for clinicians and public health practitioners," coauthor Charles H. Hennekens, M.D., also from the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, said in a statement. "These patterns underscore the need for clinical and public health strategies to address the challenges in U.S. adolescents to prevent future morbidity and mortality."One author disclosed ties to Amgen.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter