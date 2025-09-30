2024-2025 Season Saw High Number of Pediatric Influenza-Associated Deaths

TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The 2024 to 2025 influenza season had a high number of pediatric influenza-associated deaths, with a national rate of 3.8 deaths per 1 million children, according to research published in the Sept. 25 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Katie Reinhert, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues describe influenza-associated pediatric deaths during the 2024 to 2025 season.The number of pediatric deaths reported during a single season since reporting of influenza-associated pediatric deaths began was highest in the 2024 to 2025 season, excluding the 2009 to 2010 influenza A[H1N1]pmd09 pandemic. The researchers found that 280 influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported through Sept. 13, 2025, representing a national rate of 3.8 deaths per 1 million children. The median age at death was 7 years; at least one underlying medical condition was reported by 56 percent of children who died. Overall, 86 percent of the deaths were associated with influenza A viruses. Of the children who died, 40 percent were treated with influenza antiviral medications. Eighty-nine percent of the 208 pediatric decedents with available data who were eligible for influenza vaccine were not fully vaccinated."Influenza can cause serious illness and death in children; therefore, preventing infection, particularly among those who have underlying medical conditions, can reduce influenza-associated morbidity and mortality," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter