Child Health

AAP Guidelines Address Parental Requests for Nonbeneficial Treatments

Formulating treatment plan can prevent intractable conflict; second opinion can help doctors, parents to find common ground
pediatrician girl doctor throat
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Parenting
Child Health
Doctors
Therapy & Procedures

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