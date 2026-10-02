Child Health

AAP: Household E-Cigarette, Tobacco Use Tied to Worse Asthma Control in Children

Combined tobacco and e-cigarette exposure linked to increase in activity-related symptoms, nighttime symptoms, albuterol use
asthma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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