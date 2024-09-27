Child Health

AAP: Opioid Poisonings Increasing Among Young Children

Most common opioid was fentanyl; four children died from fentanyl poisoning, all aged under 2 years
Published on
Updated on

FRIDAY, Sept. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Opioid poisonings are increasing among children, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics, held from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

Maria Quidgley-Martin, M.D., from the University of Florida in Gainesville, and colleagues described the demographic, clinical, and social characteristics of children with opioid poisoning evaluated for child maltreatment in a retrospective cohort study. Children who received a Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect team consultation for opioid exposure between June 2012 and December 2023 were analyzed.

Sixty-nine consults for opioid ingestions were identified, with a fourfold increase from 2019 to 2023. The researchers found that 72 percent of the patients were younger than 2 years, and a notable proportion were non-Hispanic Black (11-fold increase from 2019 to 2023). The most common opioid was fentanyl. Most cases (87 percent) occurred in the patient's home or the residence of a relative. Altered mental status, abnormal breathing, and seizures were the most common symptoms reported. Eleven patients presented in cardiac arrest (nine aged younger than 2 years); on presentation, 71 percent had respiratory arrest or depression. Four children died due to fentanyl poisoning; all were aged younger than 2 years. About half of the patients' families (52 percent) had prior Child Protective Services involvement. In 65 percent of cases, there was a family history of opioid abuse.

"Children are the overlooked tragic victims of the United States' opioid epidemic, and fentanyl is now the greatest danger," Quidgley-Martin said in a statement. "We need our first responders to always consider administering naloxone to unconscious pediatric patients in case they have unknowingly been exposed."

Press Release

More Information

Conference News
Child Health
Opioids
Fentanyl
Overdose

