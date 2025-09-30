AAP: Pediatric Golf Cart-Related Injuries Mainly Caused by Falls

TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Pediatric/young adult golf cart-related injuries are mainly caused by falls from the golf cart, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics, held from Sept. 26 to 30 in Denver.Theodore Ganley, M.D., from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and colleagues retrospectively analyzed pediatric/young adult (younger than 22 years) golf cart-related injuries from 2010 to 2023 using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database.The researchers identified 1,419 cases, corresponding to the national estimates of 53,855 from 2010 to 2023, with a mean of 3,846 injuries occurring per year. The most common mechanism of injury was fall from the golf cart (49.79 percent). The most common injuries were those to the head, face, and neck regions (44.29 percent). Injuries to the head, face, and neck were likely to be caused due to fall, while lower-extremity injuries were likely to be caused by impact-related events (52.24 and 36.14 percent, respectively). The most common sequence of accident was collision and cart overturn (36.14 percent); occurrence was higher among adolescents than children and young adults (45.82 percent versus 29.19 and 39.06 percent, respectively). Females had a significantly higher proportion of injuries to the lower extremities compared with males (29.11 versus 23.97 percent). Compared with adolescents and young adults, children were significantly more likely to be injured due to fall-related events (55.64 percent versus 42.20 and 46.31 percent, respectively)."Our findings highlight the urgent need for increased awareness and attention to these injuries among children and demonstrate the crucial role of education on safe golf cart operation," Ganley said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter