AAP Updates Recommendations on Management of UTI in Children Younger Than 5

TUESDAY, Oct. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Updated recommendations are presented for the management of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in infants and children younger than 5 years in a clinical practice guideline (CPG) issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Sept. 28 in Pediatrics.Brian K. Alverson, M.D., from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and colleagues updated the 2011 American Academy of Pediatric CPG on diagnosing and managing UTI in infants and children.The CPG provides eight Key Action Statements and four Good Practice Statements. These statements include a suggestion for medical evaluation within 72 hours of symptom onset for medically noncomplex children aged 2 months to 24 months with fever without an identified source and in children aged 2 to 5 years with symptoms suggestive of UTI. A shorter course of antibiotics (no more than seven days) is suggested instead of a longer course (more than seven days) in children with UTI. Parenteral antibiotics are suggested with early transition to oral following clinical improvement for children ages 8 to 28 days with diagnosed UTI; in children aged older than 28 days and younger than 5 years, oral antibiotics are recommended instead of parenteral or sequential antibiotics. Renal and bladder ultrasonography is recommended for children younger than 5 years in whom first febrile UTI has been diagnosed to detect structural abnormalities or findings associated with vesicoureteral reflux. Bowel and bladder dysfunction should be evaluated for and treated to reduce the risk for future UTIs in children with UTIs."We recognize that physicians must make decisions on the unique needs and symptoms of each individual patient," coauthor David S. Hains, M.D., from Indiana University in Indianapolis, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Clinical Practice GuidelineTechnical Report.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter