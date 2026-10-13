Child Health

AAP Updates Recommendations on Management of UTI in Children Younger Than 5

Action statements include medication evaluation within 72 hours of symptom onset, shorter antibiotics course
pediatrician
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Urinary Tract Infection
Infants
Guideline
Children
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