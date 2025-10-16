Child Health

AI May Help Predict Which Kids Seen in ED Will Develop Sepsis

Models based on routine electronic health record data
Adult holding child's hand who has IV
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Child Health
Emergencies
Sepsis
AI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com