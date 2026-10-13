American Academy of Pediatrics, Oct. 2-6

The annual meeting of the American Academy of Pediatrics was held this year from Oct. 2 to 6 in San Diego. Participants included primary care pediatricians, pediatric medical subspecialists, pediatric surgical specialists, and other health care professionals. The conference featured scientific sessions that focused on the latest advances in the care of infants, children, adolescents, and young adults.AAP: Electric and Gas-Powered Bicycles Increase Risk for Trauma, Death in YouthWEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Youth who ride electric- or gas-powered bikes have a higher risk for trauma or death when involved in collisions compared with those riding pedal bicycles, according to a study presented at the annual American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, held from Oct. 2 to 6 in San Diego.Read Full TextAAP: Adolescents With Colorectal Cancer Commonly Present With Advanced DiseaseMONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Most adolescents with colorectal cancer present with advanced disease, and relapse is common, according to a study presented at the annual American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, held from Oct. 2 to 6 in San Diego.Read Full TextAAP: Negative Turning Point in Teen Mental Health Observed in 2009 to 2010MONDAY, Oct. 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescent mental health appeared to reach a turning point around 2009 to 2010, which was seen across various mental health indicators, according to a study presented at the annual American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, held from Oct. 2 to 6 in San Diego.Read Full TextAAP: Household E-Cigarette, Tobacco Use Tied to Worse Asthma Control in ChildrenFRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Electronic cigarette and household tobacco use are associated with worse parent-reported asthma control among children with asthma, according to a study presented at the annual American Academy of Pediatrics National Conference & Exhibition, held from Oct. 2 to 6 in San Diego.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter