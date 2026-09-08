Child Health

Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnoses Increased for Females Since 2020

Findings seen across age groups, while decreases or stable rates were seen among males
Autism Spectrum Disorder Diagnoses Increased for Females Since 2020
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Screening
Autism
Diagnosis
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