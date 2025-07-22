Childhood GI Disorders May Be Predictive for Interstitial Cystitis

TUESDAY, July 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood gastrointestinal (GI) disorders may be predictive for interstitial cystitis (IC), according to a study published online June 25 in Neurourology & Urodynamics.Noting that early-life conditions such as GI disorders, urological anomalies (UA), psychiatric disorders, and autoimmune diseases (AD) have been hypothesized as potential risk factors for developing IC in adulthood, Mohammad Alipour‐Vaezi, from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, and colleagues examined these associations in a retrospective cohort analysis using data encompassing 118 million patient records. Study and control groups were established across four categories of childhood disorders; the incidence of IC was monitored over a 14-year period.The researchers found that childhood GI and UA conditions significantly increased the risk for IC, with risk ratios of 2.9 and 3.2 for irritable bowel syndrome and urinary tract infections, respectively. Gender disparities were observed, with females exhibiting a higher incidence of diseases, especially UA and AD during adolescence. A higher prevalence of comorbidities was seen among individuals with these early-life conditions, underscoring the interplay of health factors in contributing to pathogenesis."Given the nature of these results, we recommend enhanced education and awareness surrounding IC, along with collaborative care across multiple medical specialties -- including, but not limited to, urology, psychiatry, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and general pediatrics," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter