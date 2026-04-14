Child Health

Children Most in Need of Dental Care Less Likely to Participate in School-Based Prevention Programs

Study reveals boosting participation could yield Medicaid savings
Happy smiling black dentist tells Caucasian little boy how to brush her teeth. Caries prevention, Dentistry, teeth hygiene concept
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Child Health
Health Costs
Cavities
dental health

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