Child Health

Children With Congenital Heart Disease May Face More Behavioral Problems

Findings seen among preschool-age children, but more cognitively stimulating opportunities at home may be protective
Psychology Test for Children - Toddler Doing Logic Test with Numbers
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Hyperactivity
Congenital Heart Disease
Child Behavioral Issues
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