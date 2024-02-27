Children's Hearing Increasingly at Risk From Earbuds, Headphones

TUESDAY, Feb. 27, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Two in three parents say that their child between the ages of 5 and 12 years regularly uses listening devices, putting them at risk for permanent damage to their hearing, according to the results of a survey released by the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health.

"Over recent years, we've mostly been concerned about teens overusing audio devices," said Susan Woolford, M.D., M.P.H., a pediatrician at the University of Michigan and codirector of the Mott poll. "But earbuds have become increasingly popular and prevalent among younger kids, exposing them to more intense noise on a regular basis."

Half of parents whose children use listening devices say their child spends at least an hour a day with them, while one in six say a typical day includes at least two hours of use, poll results show. The concern has grown to the point that the American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement last year on the need to reduce noise exposure in children, including the use of listening devices.

"Noise exposure risks to young children have historically involved loud singular events like concerts or fireworks, but parents may underestimate the potential harm from excessive use of listening devices," Woolford said. "It may be difficult to know whether their child's exposure to noise is healthy."

Only half of parents said they have tried to limit their children's use of listening devices by asking them to take a break, setting specific hours for use, or using a timer, the poll revealed. Furthermore, parents of children who use headphones more than two hours a day are less likely to set time or volume limits compared with parents who report less use.

Parents can reduce the risks of noise exposure to their children by employing several strategies, Woolford said. First and foremost, they should monitor the volume levels on the devices. Woolford also recommends parents follow the "60/60" rule -- no more than 60 minutes a day with earbuds or headphones at no more than 60 percent of the maximum volume. Parents also can consider the risk of noise exposure when buying one of these devices for their child, Woolford said. Listening devices that emit less than 70 decibels are very unlikely to cause noise-related damage.

More Information