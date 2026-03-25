Child Health

Cognitive, Linguistic Deficits in Kindergarten Linked to Dyslexia Risk

Deficits in letter knowledge and phonological awareness linked to fourfold to fivefold increased risk for dyslexia in grade 1
kindergarten
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Dyslexia
Cognitive Function
Children

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