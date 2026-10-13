Congenital TORCH Infections Linked to Intellectual Disability, Autism

TUESDAY, Oct. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Congenital toxoplasmosis, syphilis, rubella, cytomegalovirus, or herpes simplex (TORCH) infections appear to be associated with an increased risk for intellectual disability (ID) and autism, according to a study published online Sept. 21 in JAMA Pediatrics.Hugo Sjöqvist, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined whether congenital TORCH infections are associated with neurodevelopmental and psychiatric outcomes in a nationwide population-based cohort study with sibling comparisons.Data were included for 3,666,002 individuals born in Sweden, including 3,665,027 without TORCH infections and 975 with TORCH infections. The researchers found that congenital TORCH infections were associated with increased risks for ID and autism (hazard ratios [HR], 7.22 and 3.10, respectively), with similar or elevated risks in sibling comparisons (HR, 11.28 and 3.19, respectively). There was an increase in risk with a greater severity of ID, with HR varying from 3.01 for mild to 23.51 for severe to profound; greater risk was seen for autism with versus without co-occurring ID (HR, 6.23 and 1.97, respectively). For obsessive-compulsive disorder, no consistent associations were seen, while in sibling analyses, associations with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder were attenuated. Lower school grades in adolescence were seen for exposed individuals (TORCH-associated decrease, −1.50 points)."Our results suggest that certain infections transmitted to the fetus during pregnancy may have long-term effects on brain development. Although these congenital infections are rare, some of them can be prevented, which makes them important from a public health perspective," coauthor Reneé M. Gardner, Ph.D., also from the Karolinska Institutet, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the medical technology industry.Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter