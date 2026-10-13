Child Health

Congenital TORCH Infections Linked to Intellectual Disability, Autism

Risks increased with greater severity of intellectual disability; greater risks for autism seen with versus without co-occurring intellectual disability
child with teacher/aide
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Health
Mental Health
Autism
Syphilis
Herpes
infections
Children's Health
Intellectual Disability
Children
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