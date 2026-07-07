Child Health

Consumption of Ultraprocessed Foods in Early Childhood Linked to Brain Development

Cumulative UPF intake tied to brain volumes, but not cognitive performance, at 6 years
food baby
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Food and Nutrition
Brain Health
Ultraprocessed Foods
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