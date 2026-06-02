Child Health

Creatine Use Rose Sharply in U.S. Teens From 2019 to 2024

However, there were simultaneously modest declines in steroid use
Creatine Use Rose Sharply in U.S. Teens From 2019 to 2024
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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