Child Health

Digital Media Tied to Risks for Child, Adolescent Mental Health and Development

Findings based on studies globally and show particularly strong associations for social media
Upset teen girl on smartphone
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Depression
Social Media
Video Games
Children's Health
Substance Use

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