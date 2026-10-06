Child Health

EEMC: Intranasal Sufentanil-Ketamine Appears Safe, Effective for Pediatric Acute Pain

Findings seen among pediatric patients presenting to the emergency department with moderate-to-severe acute pain
child hospital bed parent
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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